Shakira concert site TRAGEDY: Worker DIES during stage setup preparations in Brazil, organisers extend support for those affected

Shakira concert tragedy: A worker died during stage construction for Shakira's Brazil concert after a tragic accident. The incident comes as her India tour remains postponed.

A horrific tragedy that occurred during the preparations of Shakira's upcoming concert in Brazil claimed the life of a construction worker. The incident happened on Sunday as stage constructions were being put together. Following the incident, officials and organisers were quite concerned. The worker was a member of the crew that put up the site, according to a statement posted on Instagram by concert organisers confirming the development.

What did the concert organisers say?

As reported by People, the statement read, "The event organisers confirm that an accident this Sunday afternoon (April 26) tragically claimed the life of a professional who was working on assembling the structures for the show."

Victim suffered serious injuries

The worker had severe crushing injuries to his lower limbs while using a lifting mechanism, according to information provided by the state fire department. Officials said, "A worker suffered crushing injuries to his lower limbs in a lifting system. Before the arrival of emergency teams, the victim had already been removed from the equipment by other employees there," implying that colleagues on the scene sought to aid before emergency personnel arrived.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

Worker dies at the hospital

The wounded worker was taken to the hospital after first responders acted swiftly, according to the organisers. But there was no way to save him. The statement noted, "First responders provided initial care at the scene, and the Fire Department was immediately called to transport the patient. Unfortunately, the professional passed away at the hospital."

Concert organisers extend their support

They further expressed support for those affected, stating, "At this time, we are providing all support, comfort, and solidarity to the responsible company, its team, and the victim's family."

Shakira India Tour postponed amid geopolitical tensions

Shakira's India tour, which was previously planned, has been postponed. The artist was scheduled to play in Mumbai on April 10 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and April 15 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The delay was attributed by the organisers to "geopolitical situation and regional tensions."

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