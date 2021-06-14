SHOCKING! BTS' Jimin EXPOSES an incident involving a drunk Suga just before the band made their debut

The Muster Sowoozoo is happening now and fans of BTS is having a whale of a time. The BTS Festa ARMY STORE was one more attraction for the boys. They made a lot of revelations about the band and their struggling days. There was a nostalgia session where they made a lot of revelations. The boys spoke about how they went to an amusement park just before they made their debut. It seems they decided to make a visit to relieve some of the stress. Jimin who is known to be the most sentimental one even showed the ticket of the amusement park that he saved for so many years. Also Read - BTS's Jungkook, Alia Bhatt, Kylie Jenner and other stars who are hooked to 90’s bucket hat trend - view pics

RM said all of them wore black for the trip except Suga. It seems the boys enjoyed the rides but Suga feel sick due to motion sickness and said he wants to go back home. He said he is not very fond of rides. Jimin butted in and said that Suga was having a hangover, which made him feel even sicker. Suga said it was not true but did not deny that he might have had a bit too much the day before. J-Hope had revealed before that Suga has the maximum alcohol tolerance in the group. He is quite fond of red wine. Also Read - BTS Festa 2021: ARMY feel lip-piercing has made Jimin HOTTER than before – view tweets

Suga said that he felt sick and the hangover did not help him much. We also got a glimpse of how much he adores his band mates. Jimin revealed that he is the proud owner of a jacket that was gifted to J-Hope from Suga. It seems J-Hope later gave it to Jimin. He has still kept in good shape and wears it sometimes. It is a known fact that Suga loves fashion. In the past, he revealed how he sipped on some whiskey during the shoot of Daechwita to get into the part of the mad king. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's crop top, tattoos and piercing create a global MELTDOWN on Day 1 of Muster Sowoozoo – read tweets