SHOCKING! Global pop stars BTS to break up? – here's what we know

BTS has a massive fan following. People are crazy about their singing and most importantly about their bond. They give us major #friendshipgoals. They have received so many awards and honours together and now very soon, it will be the 10-year anniversary of their debut as a band. With this nearing, many fans are wondering just how long BTS will stay together. BTS was formed in 2010 and debuted as a band in 2013. There are seven members of BTS, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. There have been rumours that the band will breakup soon. However, as per Distractify, there is nothing concrete to suggest that BTS will break up soon. Well, the ARMY definitely not want this to happen ever. As reported by Billboard, BTS signed a new seven-year contract in 2018 — meaning that they have a vested interest in remaining together as a group until at least 2025. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Indian Idol 12's Shanmukhapriya's weird facial expressions spark a meme fest; 'Sonam Kapoor is definitely pregnant' claim fans

For the unversed, there is a required military transcription in South Korea, one that calls for young Korean men to serve two years in the military by the time that they are 30 and our favourite BTS members fall under this age range. This might be the reason they might get separated. Earlier, the BTS members admitted to struggling with their own mental health issues while living as superstars, revealing that the pressures of fame have caused problems within the group. However, we hope this does not happen soon as fans want to see more of their amazing songs. Also Read - BTS' RM aka Kim Namjoon's Mattel Doll version has dimples that are as cute as a button – view pics

If the band breakups, millions of hearts will break along with it as nobody wants them to stop making songs. Their adorable bond is something that tells us how true friendship is. Also Read - BTS: Demand for 'Actor Jin' rises on Twitter, a fanmade TEASER takes ARMY by storm – must-watch video