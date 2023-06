This is indeed heartbreaking news. Korean actress Park Soo Ryun has passed away at the age of 29. It seems she died after she fell down a flight of stairs. The last rites of the actress happened today, and there will be a procession of June 13. It seems she was immediately rushed to the hospital after the fall. But when she reached, the doctors declared her brain dead. The bereaved family has taken a brave decision to honour the memory of their beloved daughter. They have decided to donate her organs to those in need. Also Read - BLACKPINK: Jisoo fans upset as the Snowdrop actress has to skip 2022 Seoul Drama Awards for US schedule; slam YG Entertainment for disrespectful Jimmy Kimmel show

Park Soo Ryun's mother said that her daughter' brain was unconscious but the heart was still beating. She was quoted as saying, "There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating." The actress made her K-Drama debut in 2018 with il tenore. In the past, she featured in many shows and musicals like Finding Kim Jong Wook, Passing Through Love, Siddhartha, and The Day We Loved.

Park Soo Ryun's picture with the lead actor of Snowdrop has gone viral. She wrote in the caption, “Jung Hae In sunbaenim (senior), although my role was very small, thank you for staying until the very end (of our scenes) and taking care of each university student! I hope to meet you on another project."

Park Soo Ryun is the second cast member from Snowdrop to die in tragic circumstances. She died on January 5, 2022 suddenly. Her agency did not specify the cause of death. She had played one of the students in Snowdrop.

The past few months have been very depressing. Moon Bin the, 25-year-old member of the band Astro died by suicide at his apartment in Seoul. The news sent shockwaves all over.