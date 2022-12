One of Korea's top stars Song Joong Ki has found love again. Fans in India will know him from his superhit series like Descendants Of The Sun, Vincenzo and Arthdal Chronicles. There has been speculations on whether he is seeing someone since few months. It looks like the actor has finally put the rumours to rest. His agency released a short statement for fans. In the past, fans had hoped that he would start dating his Vincenzo co-star Jeon Yeo-Bin but we guess that the two are just good friends. The Vincenzo star was seen at the airport with the lady. Some are saying on online forums that she is a Korean woman with British nationality. Also Read - Love Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae? Then catch Song Joong-ki, Park Seo-joon and more K-Drama actors right now on THESE Netflix shows

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송중기 songjoongki official (@hi_songjoongki)

It seems the lady travelled with him to Singapore on December 7 where he introduced her to his agency and staff members. It is said that she is not a celebrity. Song Joong Ki met her via a mutual friend. His agency High Zium studio has issued a statement. It reads, "Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings. We hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship." It further read, "We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating, and we would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports." Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Mohanlal's Marakkar on Amazon Prime Video, Taapsee Pannu's Looop Lapeta opts for direct release on Netflix, Vincenzo-Hometown Cha Cha Cha set for international remakes and more



It seems the couple were also seen in Bali Indonesia where he requested paps to not click her pictures. In the past, he was married to actress Song Hye-kyo who was his co-star in Descendants Of The Sun. The marriage was rather short-lived. Their breakup caused immense turmoil to fans. Fans are happy to see the star in love once again! Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Jai Bhim Trailer Out, Netflix's Vincenzo bags two awards, Kim Seon Ho's agency issues fresh statement and more