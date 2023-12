Song Kang is one of the best known Korean drama stars globally. His latest show My Demon is one of the biggest hits of the year. Song Kang is also the main lead of Sweet Home 2 on Netflix. Song Kang known as the 'Son Of Netflix' is winning hearts for My Demon. His romantic interest is played by actress Kim Yoo Jung. Their chemistry is lit on the show. Rumours surfaced that Song Kang would be skipping the SBS Drama Awards 2023 due to his upcoming military enlistment. Kim Yoo Jung and he are nominated as Best Onscreen Couple for My Demon. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - My Demon: Song Kang and Kim Yoo-Jung share a passionate liplock; netizens say 'We are blessed to witness this' [Check Reactions]

Watch the trailer of My Demon here



Is Song Kang really skipping the SBS Drama Awards 2023?

Now, as per a report in Soompi which is a Korean entertainment site, gossip of him skipping the 2023 SBS Drama Awards are not true. It seems he is adjusting his schedules right now. It is very much possible that he will make a last minute appearance at the award ceremony. It will be Kang's last public outing before he heads out to the military. Song Kang is 29 and he cannot delay his enlistment any longer. The actor said that he hopes for a fulfilling experience in the military, which will help him grow as a person. Also Read - From Vincenzo's Song Joong-Ki to Itaewon Class' Park Seo Joon; these handsome actors on Netflix K-Dramas will make you swoon

Song Kang, a romantic heartthrob

Song Kang gained attention for the show Love Alarm. However, shows like Navillera, Nevertheless and Sweet Home brought him more fame. He is famous for his good looks and cute smile. Fans went crazy over his chemistry with Han So-Hee in Nevertheless. His kissing scenes in My Demon have gone viral as well. People have noticed the off screen bonding of Song Kang and actress Kim Yoo Jung.