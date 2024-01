Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had a nasty split just a couple of months ago. Accusations were hurled and parenting issues cropped up. And it seems, Sophie has found love again after her split from Joe. Yes, you read that right. The Game of Thrones actress has been making headlines and waves in the industry for her new rumoured romance. It is said that she has been seeing a British Aristocrat, Peregrine Pearson for a while now. However, the two of them never confirmed their dating rumours.

Sophie Turner finds love in Peregrine Pearson?

Sophie Turner took to her social media handle and sparked dating speculations all over again. She shared a couple of pictures from her latest skiing vacation. The X-Men actress for the first time has shared pictures with her rumoured boyfriend Peregrine Pearson and their two other friends. Sophie and Peregrine were joined by Rupert Gorst and Amadea Kimmins for their ski trip. The first picture is a selfie, the second picture is of Sophie lying down on the snow after enjoying skiing. The third picture is from their club night, it seems. The fourth picture is again of Sophie walking in the snow. Sophie and Peregrine posed with Amadea and Rupert in the fifth picture. The last one is a bikini picture in the swimming pool against the backdrop of snowclad mountains.

Check out Sophie Turner's Instagram post here:

What led to Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson's dating rumours

The dating rumours went wild when pictures of Sophie and Peregrine kissing each other in Paris went viral. The pictures were shared by The Sun. A source told US Weekly that Sophie is open to the idea of dating again but is not committed per se. She is putting herself out there and is keeping her options open. The source revealed that she has been spending a lot of time with 'Perry' and that the two of them have been growing progressively closer to each other.

Who is Peregrine Pearson?

Talking about the British Aristocrat, as per reports, he is 29 and one of the most eligible bachelors. He is the heir to the Crowday Estate. His father is the 4th Viscount Crowday, Michael Orlando Weetman Pearson. His net worth is about £224 million, as per reports. Peregrine has studied at the University of West London. He has been a director with the Crowday Estate since 2016. He joined Weetman Developments as director of property development, as per his LinkedIn profile.