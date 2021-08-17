K-pop band BTS is world famous. By ruling the Billboard Top 100 Chart for several weeks, one can definitely understand their popularity. Their songs like Butter, Permission To Dance, Dynamite and more have been loved by the masses and how. Well, talking about BTS' fan, it looks like we have one in Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna. The actress who majorly works in Telugu and Kannada cinema recently dropped a hint suggesting that she loves BTS. Also Read - From Jungkook's 'missing' underwear to V's panty 'gift': 5 times BTS indulged in awkward discussion about their innerwear

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram account to celebrate a milestone that she recently achieved. She touched 20 Million mark followers on Instagram and to celebrate, she shared a video that narrated her journey. The video had pictures from her school, first award to now. And in the video, she used BTS' song Butter. BTS' fans known as ARMY are over the moon with this. A comment dropped on the video read, "Omg are u BTS army ...?" Another comment read, "Rashmika is a BTS army ". Some even hoped that she meets BTS soon. Rashmika shared the video with the caption, "“For 20 Million love you’ve given me.. I want to take you through 20 moments of my firsts.." Check out her video below: Also Read - BTS: SHOCKING! Angry ARMY slams a radio show for their xenophobic comments on the septet; trend ‘Stop Asian Hate’ and demand apology

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Apart from Rashmika Mandanna, Indian stars like , Badshah, , AR Rahman and others are said to be big fans of Korean boy band. Also Read - Tomorrow X Together new song Loser = Lover: The K-Pop band delivers a banger with striking visuals

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in a film called Pushpa along with South Superstar . While fans of BTS are waiting to know details about their next music album.