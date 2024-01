Hollywood actor Christian Oliver known for his roles in Speed Racer and Valkyrie, died on Thursday along with his two young daughters. Yes, you read that right! The actor was travelling with his daughters in a plane when it crashed into the water off the coast of a Caribbean island. As per reports in Deadline, Oliver was 51 years old and his daughters, Madita, 12, and Annik, 10. Robert Sachs, the plane's owner and pilot also died in the crash. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Shaheer Ummer to make a film on Air India's Dubai-Mangalore crash

As per authorities, the single-engine aircraft crashed while it was on its way to St Lucia on Thursday afternoon after taking off from J.F. Mitchell Airport in Bequia. Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm immediately went to the scene of the incident in their boats for help. According to officials, all four bodies have been recovered and the cause of the crash is being investigated.

On the work front, Oliver finished the shooting of the final sequences of Forever Hold Your Peace which is directed by Nick Lyon and co-stars Bai Ling. Oliver was born in Germany and has been part of the acting industry. The actor's performance in Valkyrie was appreciated the most. His role as Arius in Hercules Reborn took everyone by surprise. His early roles in TV series with Saved by the Bell: The New Class and The Baby-Sitters Club. He starred in two seasons in Alarm fur Cobra 11.