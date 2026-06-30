Spider-Man 5 in the works? Tom Holland's Brand New Day to reportedly kickstart a NEW MCU trilogy

A new report suggests Marvel Studios and Sony are already planning Spider-Man 5, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day reportedly serving as the first chapter of Tom Holland's second MCU trilogy. From Kingpin and Venom rumours to Peter Parker's street-level return, here's everything we know so far.

Spider-Man 5 in the works? Tom Holland's Brand New Day to reportedly kickstart a NEW MCU trilogy

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man isn’t swinging away from the MCU anytime soon. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day on the horizon, word is Marvel and Sony are already sketching out plans for Spider-Man 5 and that might just kick off a brand new trilogy for Peter Parker.

What do we actually know?

According to Marvel insider Alex Perez from The Cosmic Circus, Brand New Day isn’t a lonely sequel. It’s supposed to launch a fresh three-movie arc for Holland’s take on the wall-crawler. If that pans out, Spider-Man 5 and 6 aren’t just wishful thinking, they’re out there on Marvel’s whiteboard. Producer Amy Pascal said before that Brand New Day was always meant to start a new trilogy, so this lines up. If you’re worried Holland is about to give up his web-shooters, relax, Marvel’s thinking long-term.

Where Peter Parker stands after No Way Home?

Holland first showed up as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War back in 2016, then got his own trilogy: Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home. The last movie was a gut punch, Peter sacrificed everything, and now nobody remembers him, not even MJ or Ned. No Stark gadgets, no Avengers team-ups, none of the old safety nets. In Brand New Day, he’s back to basics in New York: fighting street-level crime, totally on his own for the first time. Honestly, it feels like classic Spider-Man all over again.

This time, Marvel seems to be ditching the wild multiverse stuff at least for now. The next arc puts Peter face to face with grounded threats. Names like Kingpin, Venom, Tombstone, Hammerhead, and Prowler are all getting tossed around. Kingpin (Wilson Fisk) is the big one here. After Daredevil: Born Again, Fisk has climbed up the MCU’s villain ladder. A proper Spidey vs. Kingpin story would pull Peter straight into the gritty world of organized crime. And let’s not forget Venom, a piece of the symbiote got left behind in No Way Home, and Marvel’s been saving that card for a reason.

Tom Holland on the future

Tom Holland’s been open about wanting Spider-Man’s story to mean something in the end. He points to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark run, start strong, end even stronger, and leave space for the next hero to step up. Fans are already guessing this new trilogy might be Holland’s last, which could set the stage for Miles Morales down the road. Holland himself called Brand New Day one of his most satisfying shoots to date, and he’s all in on director Destin Daniel Cretton’s ideas.

What this means for the MCU?

If Brand New Day really does kick off a second trilogy, Spider-Man becomes the only Marvel solo hero to run two full arcs. He’ll be the face of the street-level MCU at a time when the bigger stories are rebooting after Secret Wars. Zendaya’s back as MJ, but she doesn’t remember Peter now. Watching how Marvel handles that (and whether Kingpin or other new villains cross over) is bound to shake up this next chapter.

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