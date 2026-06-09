SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY runtime LEAKED, longest spidey movie EVER?

Brand New Day breaks records before release with 500M trailer views and the longest runtime of any Spider-Man film. From MJ not remembering Peter to Savage Hulk fights, here's everything we know.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY runtime LEAKED, longest spidey movie EVER?

Tom Holland’s next outing as Spider-Man just set a wild new record before anyone’s even seen it. Spider-Man: Brand New Day clocks in at 2 hours and 30 minutes. That makes it the longest Spider-Man film to date, yes, even beating No Way Home and all the old Tobey and Andrew movies. AMC Theatres lists the runtime as 150 minutes. That’s two minutes longer than No Way Home, and nothing else in the Spider-Man lineup even comes close. Marvel’s clearly got a lot to cram in. After all, Peter’s starting from zero after No Way Home wiped everyone’s memories. Fans are expecting several storylines, tons of cameos, and some serious emotion.

What’s in the Leaked Trailer?

Leaked footage is already everywhere. There’s a moment where Peter heads to Bruce Banner for help with some kind of “mutation,” and Bruce just warns him: “If you see me without this, run!” On top of that, it looks like Jean Grey will show up with mind-control powers and she’s connected to Grey Hulk somehow. But not everything’s explosions and web-slinging. The trailer apparently reveals MJ and Ned still don’t know who Peter is, and Peter’s seen alone at Aunt May’s grave. So, yeah: classic witty banter, but also some gut punches.

Where’s Peter at This Point?

Brand New Day takes place four years after Doctor Strange’s spell made everyone forget Peter Parker. No friends, no backup from the Avengers, just Peter in New York trying to protect the city and wrestle with whatever’s happening to him. Things aren’t exactly chill, either. He’s up against new threats from The Hand and the Department of Damage Control, and rumor has it there’s even a brawl with Savage Hulk.

Who’s in the Cast?

Tom Holland’s back as Peter, with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon returning as MJ and Ned. You’ll also see Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. Bringing together street-level friends and heavy hitters like Hulk (and maybe Jean Grey) gives this movie a huge scope, but it still sounds pretty personal.

Release Date and the Hype

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters July 31, 2026. Hype’s already through the roof, the trailer supposedly hit 500 million views in a day, blowing past GTA VI’s record. If the runtime and these plot leaks are anything to go by, this isn’t just another Spidey sequel. It’s shaping up to be a real reset for Peter Parker, a longer, darker, and probably the biggest Spider-Man movie yet.

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