Spider-Man Brand New Day X review: Tom Holland WINS praise; but critics NOT convinced, call film 'Mixed bag'

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has opened to mixed reactions on X, with fans praising Tom Holland's performance while others feel the film doesn't quite capture the essence of Spider-Man.

Spider-Man Brand New Day X reivew

Spider-Man Brand New Day X review: The first reviews for Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hit the theatres on July 30, are rather mixed. The movie has received positive reviews since its global debut, with both reviewers and fans praising it as one of the "strongest" and "BEST" Spider-Man movies ever produced. However, social media is also not shy about critics claiming the movie is not up to the mark.

Here, let's have a look at what netizens are talking about the much-awaited film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Twitter reactions

One user wrote, "I just watched Spider-Man: Brand New Day today and here’s what I got to say: WHY DOESN’T IT FEEL LIKE A SPIDER-MAN MOVIE??????"

I just watched Spider-Man: Brand New Day today and here’s what I got to say: WHY DOESN’T IT FEEL LIKE A SPIDER-MAN MOVIE??????#SpiderMan #BrandNew #BrandNewDay pic.twitter.com/Ap6sZQG14L — JBond (@jbondwagon) July 29, 2026

Another user praised Tom Holland and said, "Tom Holland delivers his best performance by far. People joke about ‘yay he’s finally depressed’ but it’s true and it works so well for the film. A natural progression from the end of NWH and we see his Spider-Man more like the comics than ever. All the complains about the MCU take on Spider-Man from the last three films are course corrected."

A third commented, "SpiderMan Brand New Day is a mixed bag. It evokes the very best and the very worst of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. The first 20 minutes are quintessential comic book Spidey and do for Spider-Man what the first 20 minutes of Matt Reeves’ The Batman did for Batman."

#SpiderMan Brand New Day is a mixed bag. It evokes the very best and the very worst of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. The first 20 minutes are quintessential comic book Spidey and do for Spider-Man what the first 20 minutes of Matt Reeves’ The Batman did for Batman. The film… pic.twitter.com/Ou2HbF3Wlh — The HoloFiles - Movie/TV News & Reviews (@theholofiles) July 28, 2026

Another user wrote, "THANKS DESTIN DANIEL CRETTON AND FUCK YOU JON WATTS! Was it really that complicated to make a good Spider-Man movie? Finally, some aerial stunt scenes worthy of the name, finally a Spider-Man with at least somewhat memorable action scenes, and above all FINALLY a properly depressed, properly broke Peter Parker!"

MERCI DESTIN DANIEL CRETTON ET VA TE FAIRE FOUTRE JON WATTS ! C'était si compliqué de faire un bon film Spider-Man ? Enfin des scènes de voltiges digne de ce nom, enfin un Spider-Man avec de bonnes scènes d'actions un minimum mémorable et surtout ENFIN un Peter Parker bien… pic.twitter.com/Kj6QCFWWfE — GAARY (@GaaryWrld) July 29, 2026

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland returns as Peter Parker in Brand New Day. After asking Doctor Strange to perform a spell that causes everyone, including his closest friends MJ and Ned, to forget that he is Spider-Man, Peter is seen in the movie navigating a lonely period of his life.

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