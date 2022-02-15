Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland is keen to travel all over India and see the Taj Mahal

Hollywood star Tom Holland, who has a massive fan followin in India thanks to his portrayal of Spider-Man in the Spider-Man trilogy and The Avengers, seems to be in love with India and its culture. He is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Uncharted, which will also be releasing in India. During his recent media interaction, Tom expressed his love for India and said that he is keen to travel all over the country and would love to see the Taj Mahal during his trip. Also Read - BTS member Kim Taehyung inspires Korean artist, Kylie Jenner welcomes second child with Travis Scott and more Trending Hollywood News Today

"I am a big fan of India but as I said I never got a chance to go there. I am grateful to my fans in India for the kind of love and support I have received. I am coming with my new film and I hope the Indian audiences will like it too. I would love to come to India someday to meet my Indian fans or maybe someday shoot a film there too. I would love to see every part of it including the Taj Mahal in India. Everything there is very beautiful. I am very keen to travel all over India," Tom said, as quoted by IANS. Also Read - Before Spider-Man No Way Home, Avengers Endgame, Jungle Book and THESE 27 more Hollywood movies set the box office on FIRE in India

Tom's last film Spider-Man: No Way Home had set the cash registers ringing with his fantastic run. It has grossed over Rs 260 crore at the Indian box office. Owing to its exceptional performance and the respite that it has brought to theatre owners, it came across as a win-win situation for both the exhibitors and the makers. It was one of the biggest post pandemic global hit that the audiences were ready to return to theatres.

Speaking about Tom's upcoming release Uncharted, the film will release in four languages- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on February 18. The film tells the story about street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland), who is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor 'Sully' Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.