Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Tamilrockers and other sites in Full HD

Spider-Man: No Way Home Gets Leaked Online For Full HD Download: One of the most awaited and biggest Hollywood films to release on the big screen, Tom Holland, Zendaya, starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home is leaked online in full HD version for free download. The film released on December 16 and became the victim of piracy on the very first day of its release. The film is based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios. Spider-Man: No Way Home has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, MovieRulz, and more piracy-based websites. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty dances with Spider-Man for a single ticket of Spider-Man: No Way Home; netizens call it ‘Overacting’ – Watch Video

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been getting a positive response from critics and fans who had been waiting to watch it. And this leak may affect the film’s box office collection in India. The film is a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and is the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS member V's Our Beloved Summer OST teaser drops, Tom Holland ended up with blood 'all over' his face and more

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that a big film has been leaked online. Recently, a lot of big theatrical releases as well as web shows and films got leaked online. Just recently, Netflix’s Money Heist season 5 volume 2, ’s Aarya 2, Ahaan Shetty’s Tadap, ’s Bob Biswas, ’s Kurup, ’s Annaatthe, ’s and many more were also leaked online on Tamilrockers and other sites. Also Read - Spider-Man No Way Home movie review: Tom Holland-Benedict Cumberbatch's starrer is amazing, nostalgic, pulsating, and close to the best Spidey ever

This only calls for more stringent action to stop piracy. We also urge our readers to only watch films and web series in theatres or authorized OTT platforms and stay away from consuming content on piracy sites since it is a punishable offence.

Interestingly, the first leaked version of Spider-Man: No Way Home was up on various torrent sites with the label “CAM”. Which was to suggest that it was filmed with a video camera while watching the film inside the theatre. Helmed by Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home showcases Peter Parker (Tom Holland) dealing with several villains that previous Spider-men and too encountered.

Apart from Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Zendaya as Parker's girlfriend MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Parker's best friend Ned Leeds, as Tony Stark's former bodyguard Happy Hogan, as Max Dillon/ Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/ Green Goblin from Spider-Man, Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius/ Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2, Thomas Haden Church as Flint Marko/ Sandman from Spider-Man 3, Rhys Ifans as Curt Connors/ Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man, Benedict Wong as Strange's mentor-friend Wong, and Marisa Tomei as Parker's aunt May Parker.