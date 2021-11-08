The new poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the next installment in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man moves after Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far from Home, has been revealed, and it has unveiled glimpses of the who's who Spidey's rogues gallery that are up against our proverbial web-slinger. The teaser of Spider-Man No Way Home, released a short while prior to this poster, had already unveiled that Doc Ock and Green Goblin would be taking on Spidey, played by Tom Holland in the new movie, and now, the poster is sure to get MCU and Spider-Man fans in general even more excited with Electro and Sandman also been hinted at.

So, as we can see in the Spider Man No Way Home poster, Doc Ock features prominently and Green Goblin can be seen in the background on his glider. However, we can also see a couple of bolts of lightning, which is neither of their powers, but indicative of what Electro can do. Plus, there are puffs of sand just behind Tom Holland, clad in his 'Iron Spider' suit, which teases the return of Sandman after the character's ill-received appearance in 's Spider-Man 3, especially with said puffs of Sand hazily forming an 'S' shape. Check out the poster below:

Speaking of Tobey Maguire, there have long been rumours that he, too, would be having an extended cameo in Spider Man: No Way Home as would – both reprising their characters as web-slingers from Director Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man trilogy (the first two movies still are the best ones yet) and Director Mark Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man duology.

The rumours stem from the other rumour that No Way Home's plot-line would touch into the Spidey's famous multi-verse track from the comic books, with MCU looking to cash in on the Sony's highly successful and the best reviewed Spider-Man movie yet, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the animated film that already showcased the Spidey multi-verse so successfully. Also, along with Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe reprising their roles as Doc Ock and Green Goblin from Raimi's Spider-Man movies, it's been said that and Thomas Haden Church will also be seen as Elector and Sandman from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3.