Spider-Man No Way Home: New poster REVEALS Spidey aka Tom Holland taking on Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro and Sandman; and fans are losing calm

In the Spider Man No Way Home poster, Doc Ock features prominently, and Green Goblin can be seen in the background. However, we can also see a couple of bolts of lightning, indicative of what Electro can do. Plus, there are puffs of sand just behind Tom Holland, which teases the return of Sandman.