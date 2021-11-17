The new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, the next installment in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man moves after Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far from Home, has been revealed, and it has unveiled glimpses of the who's who Spidey's rogues gallery that are up against our proverbial web-slinger. The teaser of Spider-Man No Way Home has unveiled that Doc Ock and Green Goblin would be taking on Spidey, played by Tom Holland in the new movie, and now, the trailer is sure to get MCU and Spider-Man fans in general even more excited with Electro and Sandman also joining in.

Needless to say, the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has drawn a stupendous response, so much so that Tom Holland was compelled to post a heartfelt note, thanking fans, on his official Instagram handle that read: “We just debuted the trailer to a theatre of fans and the reaction was incredible. Thank you for supporting me throughout my Spider-Man career. Your love and support continues to blow my mind and I couldn’t be more grateful. This film is for you and I hope it brings you as much joy as it has for me. Love you guys 3000!” Check it out below:

Spider-Man No Way Home stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, as Electro, Thomas Haden Church as Sandman, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.