Spider-Noir OTT release: When and Where to watch Nicolas Cage's superhero series

Spider-Noir OTT release: Nicolas Cage stars as a dark detective superhero in the Marvel-inspired series set in 1930s New York, streaming on Prime Video from May 27, 2026.

Spider-Noir OTT release: Nicolas Cage plays the lead in the superhero television series Spider-Noir. The show centres on an ageing private detective who discovers disorder in the city and chooses to uphold order. It is set in a stylised version of 1930s New York. Particularly among Marvel fans, the excitement for the new series has grown when Nicolas Cage made waves for starring in a noir aesthetics series.

Here's everything you need to know about the show before it starts, including the release date, plot hints, and streaming information.

Spider-Noir OTT release: When and Where to watch?

The highly anticipated series will debut on Amazon Prime Video on May 27, 2026. With the statement, "In one week, B Reilly Investigations is open for business," the streaming service posted the captivating series teaser on X. This is the last trailer for "Spider-Noir," which will debut in True-Hue Full Color and Authentic Black & White on Prime on May 27. Although Nicolas Cage has voiced characters in prior Spider-Verse films, the live-action series is mostly separate to the animation series, even though it takes place in an alternate dimension within the Spider-Man universe.

About Spider-Noir

Spider-Noir is a dark, 1930s detective story set in Depression-era New York. It centres on an ageing private investigator (Ben Reilly), a former superhero known as the Spider, who was forced to retire after an unsolved tragedy. After that, he tries to lead a normal life like everyone else, but what happens when he is forced to put on a mask once more to fight crime after receiving an unusual case? The series reveals whether he is able to do so.

Nicolas Cage plays Ben Reilly in the series; Lamorne Morris plays Robbie Robertson; Abraham Popoola plays Lonnie Lincoln; Brendan Gleeson plays Silvermane; Jack Huston plays Flint Marko; Lukas Haas plays Silvermane's subordinate; Andrew Lewis Caldwell plays Dirk Leydon/Megawatt; and Jack Mikesell plays James.

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