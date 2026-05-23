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Spider-Noir OTT release: When and Where to watch Nicolas Cage's superhero series

Spider-Noir OTT release: Nicolas Cage stars as a dark detective superhero in the Marvel-inspired series set in 1930s New York, streaming on Prime Video from May 27, 2026.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: May 23, 2026 12:39 PM IST
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Spider-Noir OTT release: Nicolas Cage plays the lead in the superhero television series Spider-Noir. The show centres on an ageing private detective who discovers disorder in the city and chooses to uphold order. It is set in a stylised version of 1930s New York. Particularly among Marvel fans, the excitement for the new series has grown when Nicolas Cage made waves for starring in a noir aesthetics series.

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Here's everything you need to know about the show before it starts, including the release date, plot hints, and streaming information.

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Spider-Noir OTT release: When and Where to watch?

The highly anticipated series will debut on Amazon Prime Video on May 27, 2026. With the statement, "In one week, B Reilly Investigations is open for business," the streaming service posted the captivating series teaser on X. This is the last trailer for "Spider-Noir," which will debut in True-Hue Full Color and Authentic Black & White on Prime on May 27. Although Nicolas Cage has voiced characters in prior Spider-Verse films, the live-action series is mostly separate to the animation series, even though it takes place in an alternate dimension within the Spider-Man universe.

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About Spider-Noir

Spider-Noir is a dark, 1930s detective story set in Depression-era New York. It centres on an ageing private investigator (Ben Reilly), a former superhero known as the Spider, who was forced to retire after an unsolved tragedy. After that, he tries to lead a normal life like everyone else, but what happens when he is forced to put on a mask once more to fight crime after receiving an unusual case? The series reveals whether he is able to do so.

Nicolas Cage plays Ben Reilly in the series; Lamorne Morris plays Robbie Robertson; Abraham Popoola plays Lonnie Lincoln; Brendan Gleeson plays Silvermane; Jack Huston plays Flint Marko; Lukas Haas plays Silvermane's subordinate; Andrew Lewis Caldwell plays Dirk Leydon/Megawatt; and Jack Mikesell plays James.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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