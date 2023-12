Squid Game fans can look forward to some happy news. Actor Lee Byung Hun and his wife Lee Ming Jung have welcomed home a baby girl. The couple were blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. The news was made public by MSteam Entertainment that represents the lady. The press statement read, "Lee Min Jung gave birth to a daughter this afternoon. Both the mother and daughter are in good health, and all family members are happy." A doting husband, Lee Byung Hun was present for the birth of his second child even though he was super busy filming for second season of Squid Game. Also Read - Money Heist, Squid Game craze reaches next level: Netflix announces videos games bases on popular series



Lee Min Jung and Lee Byung Hun family

One of the most celebrated Korean stars, Lee Byung Hun played the front man in Squid Game. The couple got married in 2013, and their first child, a son Joon Hoo was born in 2015. It was said that in the early 2000s he was dating actress Song Hye-Kyo of The Glory fame. But no one confirmed the affair. He has an on and off affair with Lee Min Jung and they later married in 2013. Lee Byung Hun is one of the most famous K-Drama stars worldwide. He has done movies like I Saw The Devil, Emergency Declaration and Concrete Utopia.

Like every Korean star, he prefers to maintain the privacy of his family. But he does share pics of his son at times. Lee Byung Hun has also done a few films in the West. We extend our congratulations to the couple!