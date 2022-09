Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 recently took place in Los Angeles. The event took place at Microsoft Theatre and it was a star-studded event. Many popular shows like Stranger Things, Euphoria and others won big at the gala. Even Korean dramas managed to make maximum noise at the event. The popular series Squid Game had received a nomination in almost 14 categories and took home 4 trophies. Actress Lee Yoo Mi even created history with her big win. Also Read - BTS' Kim Taehyung shares a selfie with Squid Game's star Lee Jung-jae; ARMY anticipate V in Squid Game 2

Lee Yoo Mi creates history and how!

Actress Lee Yoo Mi won an award in the category of Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series award at the 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on the second day of the event. She played the role of Jiyeong in the episode of Gganbu in Squid Game. The actress dressed in a gorgeous black velvet bodycon dress with a white collar for the event. She was pleasantly surprised when her name was announced as the winner. Post her win, she took to her Instagram account to pen a sweet note thanking the makers of Squid Game. Expressing her excitement, she shared that she would work harder and keep entertaining her fans. Check out her post below:

The Korean drama Squid Game that aired on Netflix also won in the categories of Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode, Outstanding Stunt Performance, and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More). Definitely it was a huge moment for Korean artists family to receive the due recognition for their amazing work.

Apart from Squid Games, Euphoria and Squid Game, show The White Lotus had a sweepin win in the five categories on the second night of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.Barack Obama, won in the category of Outstanding Narrator forOur Great National Parks, A World Of Wonder.