Squid Game star Park Hae-Soo joins BTS ARMY; confesses he is a HUGE fan of K-pop band

Who isn't a fan of BTS? The septet are ruling the world with their music. The boy band consisting of Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V, Jin and Jungkook are loved by all and well, now there is another addition to their fan-gang. Their fans are known as ARMY and Squid Game star Park Hae-Soo has now joined this gang. It was recently that he confessed that he is a BTS fan.

Park Hae-Soo played the role of contestant number 218 in Squid Game. He was the one who went till the end but lost the game to lead Lee Jung-jae. Now, in a recent interview, Park Hae-Soo shared that he knows a lot of BTS and is a huge fan of the K-pop band. In an interview with Variety, he made this revelation. Squid Game stars Park Hae-Soo, Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae and Hwang Dong-hyuk were asked who among them was most likely to sing a BTS song. To this, they picked Park Hae-Soo and Jung Ho-yeon. Over this Jung Ho-yeon said, "I mean, he's a better singer than me, I think, But I think I know more about BTS than you." Adding to this, Park Hae-Soo stated that he has been a big fan of the boy gang but he prefers dancing over singing.

Meanwhile, Squid Game and BTS recently trended on social media as Jin turned up as Squid Game doll with a ponytail at Permission To Dance Live Concert in LA. His pictures went viral on social media and ARMY had a great time tripping over Jin's Squid Game avatar.