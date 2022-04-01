Squid Game's Jung Ho-Yeon to feature in The Weeknd's upcoming music video Out Of Time

The Weeknd’s music is surely loved by his fans. The Grammy Awards winner’s last song Sacrifice (video) has received more than 36 million views in two months. He had also launched the audio of his track Out Of Love, and now, on 5th April 2022, the music video of the track will be released. Recently, The Weeknd took to Instagram to share a still from the video, and what grabbed everyone’s attention was that it features none other than Squid Game's Jung Ho-Yeon. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal poses shirtless with Katrina Kaif as they enjoy their dream vacation; ‘Too hot to handle,’ say fans – view reactions

The Weeknd captioned the post as, "out of time : tuesday @hoooooyeony." Well, fans are super excited to watch Jung Ho-Yeon in the music video. An Instagram user commented, "She wouldn't have possibly imagined that show would get her this much opportunity." Another one wrote, "I'm so excited omg." One more fan commented, "Sayyyyyy that I love u girl but i'm out of time."

Well, the audio of Out of Love has already received more than eight million views on YouTube. It will surely be interesting to see what response the video will be getting.

Jung Ho-Yeon started her career in 2013 with Korea's Next Top Model. She was a runner-up in season four. Later, she featured in a couple of music videos, but then the actress wasn’t in the limelight. Jung Ho-Yeon made a comeback with the 2021 release Korean drama Squid Game in which she played the female lead. She impressed one and all with her performance as Kang Sae-byeok in the show and also won multiple awards for it.

Reportedly, she will next be seen in a series titled Disclaimer which will be streamed on Apple TV+. And of course, everyone is excited for season two of Squid Game. However, it is not yet announced when the series will start streaming.