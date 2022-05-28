Sriya Lenka becomes the first Indian K-pop star; joins Korean pop band Blackswan [Deets Inside]

Two Korean pop groups that always make it to the headlines are BTS and Blackswan. While the former is an all-boy group, the latter only has girls in it. Now, here’s an exciting piece of news for Indians who love to listen to K-pop songs. 18-year-old Sriya Lenka, who belongs to Odisha, has joined the K-pop group, Blackswan. DR Music took to Instagram to make an official announcement about it. Along with Sriya, a Brazilian girl name Gabi has also been selected to be a part of the band. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Pirates of the Caribbean star's fortune estimated at USD 150 million; lifestyle expenses will leave you shell-shocked

DR Music posted on Instagram, "Sriya and Gabi were finally selected as members of blackswan after participating the global audition program for last 6 months. With their debut, we will be back with the new blackswan."

In another post, they wrote, "'Cygnus', which means constellation of swan, is a project to discover and to train trainees to become stars like the Cygnus. Sriya and Gabi are the first generation of Cygnus, will be introduced soon. Thank you for your interest and support. And the Cygnus project will be continues in the future."

Blackswan was created in 2020, and now, the members of the group are Youngheun, Fatou, Judy, Leia, Sriya, and Gabi. Reportedly, Sriya’s journey started during the lockdown in 2020. The singer was auditioning for several K-pop bands, and after many auditions, she was finally selected for a training camp in Seoul.

According to reports, Sriya was inclined towards music and arts since her childhood. She has been trained in several dance styles like Odissi classical form, hip-hop, and others. After watching the video of K-pop hit Growl MV by Exo band, Sriya decided to be a part of a K-pop band. She learned the Korean language online and watched K-dramas to understand the language and culture.

We are sure Indian fans simply can’t wait to watch Sriya in the next Blackswan song.