Star Wars The Mandalorian And Grogu Box Office collection: Pedro Pascal starrer LOSES steam in India despite strong global numbers

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu witnessed a sharp slowdown at the Indian box office on Day 5, with collections dropping to Rs 0.20 crore as shows and occupancy continued to decline despite the film's strong $165 million global opening weekend.

Star Wars The Mandalorian and Grogu Box Office collection: Jon Favreau’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu had a reasonably good opening weekend in India but has started slowing down considerably as it enters the weekdays. The film collected just Rs 0.20 crore net on Day 5 (Tuesday), according to early Sacnilk estimates. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 3.92 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 4.64 crore so far.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu India box office collection

The movie, released in English and Hindi in 3D format on May 22, opened with Rs 0.70 crore on Friday. It showed decent growth over the weekend, collecting Rs 1.35 crore on Saturday (its highest single-day haul) and Rs 1.15 crore on Sunday. However, collections dropped to Rs 0.52 crore on Monday and further dipped on Tuesday.

The number of shows has also reduced sharply — from 2,806 on Day 1 to just 1,165 on Tuesday. Overall occupancy remained low throughout, starting at 7.2% on Friday, peaking at 11.2% on Saturday, and falling back to 7.7% on Tuesday. The English 3D version continued to perform better than the Hindi dubbed version.

Among major cities, Chennai recorded the highest occupancy for the English version at 17%, followed by Mumbai (15%) and Bengaluru (12.5%). Afternoon shows saw slightly better turnout in some places, with Mumbai reaching 25% for English afternoon screenings.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu worldwide collection

Globally, the film had a decent start, like a solid opening weekend, bringing in roughly $165 million, with $102 million from North America and $63 million from overseas territories . That said, it still ends up being the weakest debut for any Star Wars theatrical release under Disney, it even comes in under Solo: A Star Wars Story.

With a fairly contained production budget of $165 million, the movie might be able to claw back its expenses in a better way than some of the earlier, pricier Star Wars entries. Even so, the real litmus test is how it handles its second weekend in India and, more broadly, worldwide. Those numbers will decide how long it stays afloat in theatres.

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