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Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu STORMS Box Office with huge $167 million worldwide

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is heading towards a massive Memorial Day opening, with the film nearing $167 million worldwide and receiving a strong response from audiences.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: May 24, 2026 2:37 PM IST
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Star Wars The Mandalorian and Grogu box office collection: Jon Favreau’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is having a solid opening weekend in the US. After pulling in an estimated $25.5 million on Saturday, the film is now heading towards a $97–98 million 4-day Memorial Day weekend, according to Deadline. Some industry watchers are even hopeful it might cross the $100 million mark, though Disney remains cautious with its projections.

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Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu box office collection

The movie opened to an impressive $33 million on previews and Friday combined. It’s currently tracking for a 3-day total between $81–82 million. Interestingly, its Saturday number is slightly higher than Solo: A Star Wars Story, which had collected $24.6 million on the same day.

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Audience reception has been largely positive so far. The film earned an A- CinemaScore, the same grade Solo received, and a solid 71% “definite recommend” on PostTrak. Families seem to be loving it, especially kids under 12, who gave it a 95% positive score and 54% “must-see.”

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Strong global appeal and diverse audience

The audience is quite diverse: 52% Caucasian, 24% Latino/Hispanic, 10% Black, 8% Asian American, and 6% others. Notably, 68% of the ticket buyers are Disney+ subscribers. Imax and premium large format screens are contributing heavily, making up 48% of ticket sales.

Internationally, the film is doing well too, with an estimated $69 million so far, pushing the current worldwide total close to $167 million- comfortably above its initial $160 million forecast.

Meanwhile, other releases are also performing decently. Focus Features’ Obsession is eyeing a strong $27 million 4-day, while Lionsgate’s Michael is projected to cross $26 million. Overall, this Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to be one of the better ones in recent years, with total box office expected to cross $209 million.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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