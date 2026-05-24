Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu STORMS Box Office with huge $167 million worldwide

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is heading towards a massive Memorial Day opening, with the film nearing $167 million worldwide and receiving a strong response from audiences.

Star Wars The Mandalorian and Grogu box office collection: Jon Favreau’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is having a solid opening weekend in the US. After pulling in an estimated $25.5 million on Saturday, the film is now heading towards a $97–98 million 4-day Memorial Day weekend, according to Deadline. Some industry watchers are even hopeful it might cross the $100 million mark, though Disney remains cautious with its projections.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu box office collection

The movie opened to an impressive $33 million on previews and Friday combined. It’s currently tracking for a 3-day total between $81–82 million. Interestingly, its Saturday number is slightly higher than Solo: A Star Wars Story, which had collected $24.6 million on the same day.

Audience reception has been largely positive so far. The film earned an A- CinemaScore, the same grade Solo received, and a solid 71% “definite recommend” on PostTrak. Families seem to be loving it, especially kids under 12, who gave it a 95% positive score and 54% “must-see.”

Strong global appeal and diverse audience

The audience is quite diverse: 52% Caucasian, 24% Latino/Hispanic, 10% Black, 8% Asian American, and 6% others. Notably, 68% of the ticket buyers are Disney+ subscribers. Imax and premium large format screens are contributing heavily, making up 48% of ticket sales.

Internationally, the film is doing well too, with an estimated $69 million so far, pushing the current worldwide total close to $167 million- comfortably above its initial $160 million forecast.

Meanwhile, other releases are also performing decently. Focus Features’ Obsession is eyeing a strong $27 million 4-day, while Lionsgate’s Michael is projected to cross $26 million. Overall, this Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to be one of the better ones in recent years, with total box office expected to cross $209 million.

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