BTS rapper, composer and song writer Min Yoongi aka SUGA has kicked off his D DAY Tour with New York being the first stop. The first concert happened at Belmont Park. He performed at the USB Arena which was packed to the hilt. The best part was the set list of songs. From hits like Daechwita and Seesaw, old ARMYS also got to listen to songs like Ddaeng, Nevermind and Cypher. He will be performing at a couple of more US cities before going to Asia. SUGA aka Min Yoongi has just come out with new album D Day which has tracks like Haegeum, Snooze, Amygdala, D DAY, SDL, Polar Night and more. ARMY had a gala time at the concert as we can see from the videos that are all over Twitter. Let us see the main highlights...

BTS ARMY LITERALLY BARKING IN THE VENUE

This was one of the most unexpected moments. Fan began barking and making wolf noises in the stadium. The rapper had to tell them to be quiet.

MIN YOONGI SIPS SOME WHISKEY

SUGA aka BTS member Min Yoongi broke some of the idol norms as he sipped on some whiskey. In fact, glasses of brandy were served on complimentary basis. Given how fans write that they want to drink with him on Suchwita, this is the closest he could do...

?: this is whiskey pic.twitter.com/UucSF6rKU9 — Min Suga HQ⁷ (@MINSUGAHQ) April 27, 2023

SUGA PERFORMED ON DDAENG AND CYPHER

BTS member SUGA gave a performance on iconic hits of the band like Ddaeng and Cypher. Fans loved it. Namjoon had said that they had retired Cypher from shows but we guess Yoongi loves it.

SUGA DRESSED IN VALENTINO

It seems Valentino made a special bomber jacket for his performance. It was the black one which he wore and performed on Seesaw with an acoustic guitar. The brand also made a special enclosure for VIPs from the company.

MIN YOONGI AMYDGALA ACT

Fans got super emotional when he performed on Amydgala. The rapper was lifted off the stage by backup dancers after the act. He also cried a little. Here is the clip..

SUGA TAKES A SELFIE ON A FAN'S PHONE

This has to be the most beautiful moment of the evening. The rapper got down from the stage and went near the barricade. He took the phone of a fan and clicked a selfie.

SUGA'S DAECHWITA ROCKS THE ARENA

Fans sang along even though some were not very well versed with the lyrics. But everyone was screaming their lungs out in Daechwita.

These were some of the best moments from day one of the D DAY tour of SUGA. BTS members gave him a guitar signed by all of him to wish him the best for the tour.