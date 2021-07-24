Suicide Squad 2 actress Margot Robbie reveals sleeping with John Cena’s cut out; says, 'would wake up in the middle of the night and gasp'

Popular Australian actress , who is seen in films like The Wolf Of Wall Street, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and many others, recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her upcoming film Suicide Squad 2. During the show, she revealed an interesting anecdote of popular wrestler and actor, John Cena, who was involved in her past as she was dating a guy, who was a huge fan of the WWE star. Also Read - What to watch today on Hotstar, Voot, MX player: The Wire, Shark Tank, My Name is Khan and more

The actress said, "I was with a man who was obsessed with John Cena. So much so that he dressed as John Cena for his 21st birthday. He had a cardboard cutout of John Cena in his bedroom. So, I slept in a room for two years with a life-size cardboard cutout of John Cena, in the room! Sometimes I would wake up in the middle of the night and gasp, 'Oh it's just John Cena, it's okay.' I remember thinking like, now that I'm going to be working with John Cena, should I tell him this or is that going to be weird? I thought I'm just going to keep that to myself, that would be a weird way to start out a working relationship and friendship. Then, five seconds later I was like, 'I used to sleep in a room with a life-size cutout of you'. But, now I know there's very little to weird out this guy."

Talking about the The Suicide Squad, it also features , John Cena, , , , and Peter Capaldi in key roles. Written and directed by James Gunn, it is produced by DC Films, Atlas Entertainment and The Safran Company. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros.

