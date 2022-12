Superman fans have got a jolt this morning. Indeed, all is not well in the DC Universe. The fans already got a sad news that Wonder Woman 3 has been scrapped and now there is another disappointing news. Henry Cavill won't be coming back as Superman. It seems the top honchos at the DC Studios are re-thinking the entire project, and we might see massive changes. It is now final that Henry Cavill is not coming back as Superman. He himself confirmed the same in a post. James Gunn also confirmed it on Twitter. Also Read - Disappointing news for DC fans as Justice League stars Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill kiss Batman and Superman goodbye

Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

Now, Henry Cavill has also confirmed the news. He said he has had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran. He said he understood the limitations of the studios and makers who wish to make a universe. Fans told him that he would be their forever superman.

The most heart-breaking part is Cavill's note that reads, "It’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life."