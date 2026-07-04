Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially MARRIED: Bride's Dior gown to celebrity guests, inside their fairytale wedding at Madison Square Garden

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married. From Taylor's custom Christian Dior bridal look and Adam Sandler officiating the ceremony to a star-studded guest list of over 1,000 attendees, here's everything about their lavish Madison Square Garden wedding.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married! The exciting news broke when messages flashed across the large screens outside Madison Square Garden. The billboards lit up in pink with the message "JusT&T Married" across the wedding venue, within an hour of the bride arriving at the venue for the nuptial ceremony. The messages across the billboards sparked a wave of excitement among fans gathered outside, who celebrated the happy news. Other Swifties took to social media to celebrate Taylor and Travis' union and wish them the best for their married life ahead.

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding look

As per an official post, the bride and groom's wedding ceremony looks were created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. As per the post, the looks were "designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women's, Men's and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity."

"Their shoes were custom-made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewellery," the statement read.

Couple's brothers play major role in ceremony

Amid rumours that Abigail Anderson and Ross Travis were part of the bridal team, the note also confirmed, "Taylor and Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, brother Austin Swift served as Taylor's Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis' Best Man."

Adam Sandler officiates Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's wedding

"The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler," the note concluded. The Hollywood actor starred opposite Travis in his film debut Happy Gilmore 2.

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding guestlist

The couple said "I Do" in a grand ceremony surrounded by their family, friends, and a star-studded celebrity guest list that reportedly includes over 1000 people. Their guests included Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend, supermodel Gigi Hadid, as well as Swift's longtime friend and collaborator Ed Sheeran, who attended with his wife, Cherry Seaborn. Also spotted making their way to the venue were Swift's longtime publicist Tree Paine, filmmaker Lena Dunham, and actress Zoë Kravitz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The guest list continued to read like a who's who of Hollywood, with Dakota Johnson, Jimmy Fallon, Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, and Jason Sudeikis all photographed heading to the celebrations.

The music industry was equally well represented, with Ellie Goulding, Camila Cabello, Fergie, MGK, sombr, and Benson Boone among the stars seen leaving their hotels en route to the venue. Country music artists Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, and Maren Morris were also spotted arriving for the highly anticipated celebration.

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