Taylor Swift is one of the biggest music artistes of the globe. Social media was shocked to see some sexually inappropriate and offensive AI-generated images of the Lover singer doing the rounds on social media. Fans have demanded that the person behind the images be booked. The AI pics show Taylor Swift in explicit poses in a Kansas City Chiefs game. The gorgeous singer is dating Travis Kelce now. He is one of the top stars of the NFL. Taylor Swift has been seen in many matches this season courtesy her beau. Also Read - Golden Globes 2024: Did Selena Gomez tell Taylor Swift that Kylie Jenner was not okay with the Ice Cream singer posing with Timothee Chalamet? [Watch Video]

The dangers of AI can be seen all over. The original source of the explicit pictures is an AI celebrity porn website. As it is observed, female celebrities are in worst danger due to AI. There are many non-consensual sexually explicit pics of celebs doing the rounds on such websites. Her fans have reported the account and lashed out at those who are spreading the pics. Take a look at some of the reactions.... Also Read - Travis Kelce’s reaction to Taylor Swift references from NFL commentator goes viral

it doesn’t matter how famous someone is, we all deserve respect, taylor swift is a real person who deserves respect no matter what. taylor swift ai PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/Ka3SezdDio — cris (@reinteithrep) January 25, 2024

Taylor Swift ai (artificial intelligence) Respect Taylor Swift. AI porn is non-consensual and NOT okay! Retweet this to clog up the searches. pic.twitter.com/nWYktIh2zL — Ivy ?️‍??️‍⚧️?? (@ivyinthetrees_) January 25, 2024

Taylor Swift AI (artificial intelligence). I’m actually very curious to see what her legal team does here, as there are no laws against creating deepfakes of someone (even sexual). You can only sue for damages. — Lexi (@LexiLeigh9) January 25, 2024

Those Taylor Swift AI pics are straight up sexual harassment and it’s disgusting that man can do those things without repercussions. Rest In Peace these people brain!! PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/TjxCKUB5La — RanaJi? (@RanaTells) January 25, 2024

Fans want to see how her legal team deals with this. Taylor Swift has a lot of influence in popular media. In India, the person who made the deepfake of Rashmika Mandanna using AI was arrested. The actress expressed her gratitude for the same.