Taylor Swift gets honorary doctorate from NYU; asks fans to 'embrace cringe', netizens hail her address [See Twitter Reactions]

added another feather to her cap as she was honored with a doctorate degree in fine arts from New York University on Wednesday. She delivered a ceremonial speech at the school's commencement at Yankee Stadium. "Hi, I'm Taylor. Last time I was in a stadium this size, I was dancing in heels and wearing a glittery leotard. This outfit is much more comfortable."

She added, "As a kid, I always thought I would go away to college, imagining the posters I'd hang on the wall of my freshmen dorm." She also said, "I even set the ending of my music video for my song 'Love Story' at my fantasy imaginary college, where I meet a male model reading a book on the grass and with one single glance, we realize we had been in love in our past lives. Which is exactly what you guys all experienced at some point in the last 4 years, right?"

"Learn to live alongside cringe. No matter how hard you try to avoid being cringe, you will look back on your life and cringe retrospectively," she stated.

Her speech is getting a lot of reactions from fans. A tweet read, “Never be ashamed of trying. Effortlessness is a myth’—Dr. Taylor Swift ?? @taylorswift13” Another netizen commented, “Life can be heavy especially if you're trying to carry it all at once” - dr taylor swift” Read another comment, "Being embarrassed when you mess up? that's part of the human experience. getting back up, dusting yourself off and seeing who still wants to hang out with you afterward and laugh about it: that's a gift." - dr. taylor swift” Have a look at some of the tweets below:

"being embarrassed when you mess up? that's part of the human experience. getting back up, dusting yourself off and seeing who still wants to hang out with you afterward and laugh about it: that's a gift." - dr. taylor swift#22GraduatesVersion pic.twitter.com/UIEZu5MZ2v — aly (@folklorictale) May 18, 2022

‘breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep and breathe out’ THANK YOU DR TAYLOR SWIFT #22GraduatesVersion — alesha? (@illicitgeorge) May 18, 2022

“Never be ashamed of trying. Effortlessness is a myth”—Dr. Taylor Swift #NYU2022 pic.twitter.com/6R1EjZOWL0 — Neil Shah (@NeilShahWSJ) May 18, 2022

Dr Taylor Swift's life hacks:

1. life can be heavy especially when you have to hold it all at once

2. learn to live alongside cringe

3. we are all writers, literary chameleons

4. breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep and breathe out#22GraduatesVersion — cooper ? more moots please (@Popickdra777) May 18, 2022

i’d take a bullet for dr taylor swift pic.twitter.com/G8ZSO2w3Ph — Marti⁷ | kenobi (@folklorve) May 18, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen, Dr. Taylor Swift ?? So emotional seeing her accomplish her life goals day by day. SO PROUD #doctortaylorswift #TaylorSwift #NYU #22GraduatesVersion pic.twitter.com/XCgfYwsjdg — Not the airline (@Mihin_S) May 18, 2022

What do you think of her speech. We think it was really inspiring with a healthy dose of humour.