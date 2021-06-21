Thanos creator Jim Starlin thought Avengers: Infinity War would be 'piece of sh*t' like Justice League – here's why

Marvel Cinematic Universe's Avengers: Infinity War, which released in 2018, turned out to be one of the biggest successes with the collections over $2 billion at the box office. While the superhero venture garnered love across the globe, Thanos’ creator, Jim Starlin, revealed that he thought the film would become a 'piece of sh*t' like Justice League because of its editing. He recently revealed that thought came into his mind, when he came to know that Russo Brothers had edited the 30 minutes of the back story to shorter the runtime of the film. Also Read - What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Flipkart Video: Home, Red Dawn, Kaun Who Did It and more

As per the report by We Got This Covered, Jim said, "Then I was on a plane and I watched the Justice League movie, and they just sort of threw Steppenwolf in there at the end, and he does his thing. All in all, it was kind of a bad movie." He then added, "So about a month or so before the Infinity War came out Russo let me know that they had to cut the half-hour of Thanos. All I could think of was, 'Oh my god, that's going to make it into the Justice League movie'." He added, "I thought… I'm going to have to go the interviews and go, 'Oh yeah, I love it. It's great. That's terrific'. Then the heart going, 'Oh, it's a piece of sh*t!'."

Well, we are happy that Jim's thought didn't turn out to be true and the film left a huge mark at the box office. The MCU film featured Robert Downey Jr., , , Chris Evans, , , , Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, , , , , Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, , , and in pivotal roles.