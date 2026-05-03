The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office collection day 2: Anne Hathaway-Meryl Streep starrer SHINES, eyes $180 million worldwide

The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection day 2: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway's sequel earned Rs 4 crore in India, while global collections reached $114.6 million, eyeing a $180 million opening weekend.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection

The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection: According to Deadline, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway's highly anticipated sequel is set to have an opening weekend record of $180 million. On day two, the film grossed Rs 4 crore net in India, with 37% occupancy across 1,611 screens. The film collected Rs 9.50 crore net domestically. Sacnilk reports that The Devil Wears Prada 2 grew by around 5.3% on day two compared to the day before.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection day 2

On May 1, the movie was released in India along with other nations, earning Rs 3.80 crore. Further, the movie benefited from paid preview screenings, which brought in an additional Rs 1.70 crore, for a total opening take of Rs 5.50 crore in India. India's total gross collections as of right now are Rs 11.37 crore.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 worldwide collection

The Deadline report states that The Devil Wears Prada 2 has accumulated $114.6 million in worldwide box office revenue since its release yesterday. The film will achieve $180 million in worldwide box office revenue during its first weekend according to industry projections which estimate that $82.1 million will come from 51 international territories. North America has given $32.5 million to the project according to sources that include preview showings in their report.

European and Latin American theatre audiences contributed to overseas box office earnings which reached $27.5 million on Friday. The David Frankel-directed sequel maintains its top position in most global markets although it has faced distribution restrictions in specific nations which include the Netherlands, South Africa, Bolivia, and Ecuador. India had the second-highest opening day of 2026, while The Devil Wears Prada 2 had the highest MPA opening day in Japan. The film achieved its biggest opening day of the year in multiple countries which included Brazil, Italy, Korea, Australia, and various nations throughout Europe and the Middle East and Asia.

Italy controls the international market with $9.7 million in revenue which gives it a 78% market share to produce its fifth biggest opening day in national history. Brazil delivered $6.6 million (72% share), while Mexico contributed $6.3 million. It is followed by Germany at $4.9 million (50% share) and China at $4.9 million (62% ownership). France now has $4.6 million, while the United Kingdom has $4 million with a 57% share. Australia reportedly made $4.5 million. Korea reported $2.8 million, while Spain recorded $2.5 million. Other significant contributing markets, such as Poland and Turkey, have also seen strong opening days for the film this year.

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