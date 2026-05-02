The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office collection day 2: Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway's sequel stands strong, BEATS Michael and Project Hail Mary

The Devil Wears Prada 2 earned $40.5 million worldwide and 5.98 crore net in India so far. Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway's sequel has opened strongly at the box office.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection

The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, which was released in 2006, reunites Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci after a twenty-year break from their iconic roles. The film has performed well at the box office because audiences have been waiting for it to release for an extended period. The film earned $33 million at US theatres on Friday according to Deadline, which includes preview earnings and matches the opening performance of the previous musical Michael.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection day 2

In India, the movie is currently running across 502 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.48 crore, according to Sacnilk. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 7.13 Cr and total India net to Rs 5.98 crore so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 worldwide collection

According to Box Office Mojo, the global total for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is at $40.5 million. Also, the sequel made $10 million from Thursday previews in the US, surpassing It Ends With Us, which had made $7 million in previews, and nearly matching recent releases like Project Hail Mary. The movie is aiming for a weekend of $80 million, having already generated $33 million in the US on its opening day.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 vs Michael vs Project Hail Mary

The Devil Wears Prada 2 opened with better results than Michael which achieved Rs 3.7 crore nett on its first day in India when compared to other recent films. The film has surpassed Project Hail Mary which earned Rs 2.25 crore on its first day of release. The net revenue of Rs 66 crore makes Project Hail Mary the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India throughout 2026. The film Project Hail Mary faced screen restrictions during its first weekend because of strong competition from Dhurandhar 2.

Steep competition with Raja Shivaji in India

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been surpassed by major Hollywood blockbusters which include Oppenheimer, that earned Rs 14.5 crore and Spider-Man: No Way Home that earned Rs 32.67 crore in Indian theatres. The movie faces competition from domestic films such as Raja Shivaji which features Riteish Deshmukh and earned Rs 11.35 crore and from holdover movies like Bhoot Bangla and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which earned Rs 132.65 crore and Rs 1,136.14 crore respectively.

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