The Devil Wears Prada 2 worldwide box office collection: Anne Hathaway-Meryl Streep starrer SMASHES Michael's record, earns $233M in opening weekend

The Devil Wears Prada 2 worldwide box office collection: One of the key reasons for the film's explosive start is the overwhelmingly female audience.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office collection: Anne Hathaway-Meryl Streep starrer SMASHES Michael's record, earns $233M in opening weekend

The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection: Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway's much-appreciated film began its theatrical run with a huge bang, and delivered one of the most talked-about opening weekends in recent memory. The sequel - which had released after 20 long years - has stormed the global box office. According to The Guardian, the film has successfully raked in an impressive $233 million in its opening weekend. The film's success not only explains how strong nostalgia for the original film has worked in favour of the sequel, but also highlights the appeal of its characters.

How much has TDWP2 earned in opening weekend?

As reported by The Guardian, women turned up in huge numbers in cinema halls and turning the sequel into a cultural moment. It was an instant hit especially among those who adored the original movie. The film not only struck a chord with the viewers who found the original impressive, but also younger viewers who watched the film for the first time. During the opening weekend at the box office, the film earned $233m (£171m, A$323m) worldwide. With this, it has smashed the record set by Jaafar Jackson's Michael. The Devil Wears Prada 2 has reportedly raked in $77m at the North American box office. Internationally, it managed to earn $156.6m. In the US and Canada, the sequel pushed Michael to second place. Michael held on in its second weekend to earn $54m.

How much did Michael earn in opening weekend?

As reported by The Variety, Michael earned $97 million domestically and $217 million globally in its first weekend. With this collection, Michael had raced ahead of the record created by 2015’s Straight Outta Compton ($60 million) and 2018’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which opened to $51 million. Michael had also emerged as the second-biggest debut of 2026 behind April’s sequel The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($131 million).

Meryl Streep enjoys playing older women?

Meryl Streep had recently said that she feels elated while representing older women in leading roles like Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada. In a video that AP had put out on Instagram on Wednesday, the 76-year-old actress said, “I do think that there's something in this one that's unusual, because you don't see many 70-, almost 77-year-old women playing parts like this in any movie or under any circumstance...So I'm happy to represent, you know.” “Often women over 50, I'd say, disappear into the woodwork...Their interests and opinions are less valued in our culture, so it's fun to see this person who is credibly placed in the world and having that influence,” she further adds.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 revolves around Meryl Streep as Runway magazine’s editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly, as she finds difficulties in dealing with decline of print journalism and adjusts to the newer demands - wherein the focus is on numbers. Miranda Priestly finds a tough competitor in Emily Blunt’s character - Emily. Her former assistant now works as a powerful executive at Dior. Andrea Sachs is now hired as features editor At Runway and does everything possible to save her. For the unversed, The Devil Wears Prada is based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel which was inspired by her experiences as an assistant to Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The film - directed by David Frankel, had released on June 30, 2006.

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