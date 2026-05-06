The Devil Wears Prada 2 worldwide box office collection: Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway starrer secures TOP position in UK and Ireland, earns...

The Devil Wears Prada 2 worldwide box office collection: Hype around Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway starrer continues to grow, courtesy impressive cast, impressive marketing, and social media reactions.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 worldwide box office collection: Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway starrer secures TOP position in UK and Ireland

The Devil Wears Prada 2 worldwide box office collection: The Devil Wears Prada 2 continues to do extremely well at the box office. And honestly, it’s not hard to see why. The much-anticipated sequel brings back the nostalgic vibe viewers adored. To pull in new viewers, the film offers a blend of fresh themes and an equally compelling story. The film isn't just being loved for its iconic characters, but also the way it infuses realism and depicts journalism as a changing and dying profession. Social media discussions, strong word-of-mouth and a flawless opening weekend makes The Devil Wears Prada 2 a clear winner. Interestingly, the film has now topped the UK and Ireland box office too by earning a solid £9.3 million (approximately $12.6 million), as reported by Comscore.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 walks the runway to success

As reported by Comscore, with The Devil Wears Prada 2 topping box office collection in the UK and Ireland, Michael has moved to second position. Jaafar Jackson - during its second weekend - added $9.4 million to the total sum of $31.2 million. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has bagged the third position and earned $48.1 million in totality. Black Bear’s horror title Hokum - with total collection amounting to $847,000 - has secured the fourth place. Project Hail Mary stands at fifth position with cumulative earnings of $44.6 million.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 worldwide box office collection update

As reported by Box Office Mojo‘s updated data, the film successfully earned $76.7 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. It emerged as the 6th biggest opening for a female-skewing film post-COVID, and defeated It Ends with Us that earned $50 million in domestic debut. Over the five-day weekend, the film further earned $157 million across 53 international markets.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 to beat first part's global collection?

As reported by Box Office Mojo’s report, the sequel is set to defeat the global collection of 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada. The first part was directed by David Frankel. It featured top stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci in key roles. It had earned $326.6 million worldwide. The 2026 film has already earned an estimated 72% of the original film’s global collection. The sequel will race ahead of the the OG’s global collection in its second weekend. The film is expected to cross $500 million with its flawless performance.

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