The fastest man on the planet couldn't escape the long arm of the law. In a very choking development, Ezra Miller, known for playing DC superhero character The Flash, especially in the Justice League movie, has been charged for felony by Vermont State Police. The charge was filed by the cops on Monday, 1st August. These latest charges add to the deep legal soup Ezra Miller already finds himself in after The Flash actor was arrested twice earlier this year in Hawaii, once for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar, and then, for second-degree assault.

What are the charges brought against The Flash actor Ezra Miller?

The police in Vermont State claim that they've been investigating a burglary complaint filed on 1st May and it has led them to concluding that Ezra Miller is the prime accused in the case. As per a Hollywood news report in CNA Lifestyle, several bottles of alcohol had gone missing from a residential home when the owners weren't present on their property. After monitoring surveillance footage and interview witnesses, the police are now convinced that it's The Flash actor who's behind the robbery, and hence, charged him with felony.

Has The Flash actor Ezra Miller been arrested?

According the the police report, Ezra Miller was located shortly prior to midnight on Sunday, 7th August, and was handed a citation to to be present for arraignment in Vermont Super Court later this year on 26th September. When contacted, the attorneys representing the actor refrained from providing any comment. In addition to the aforementioned charges, the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, a Native American activist, have earlier filed a complaint, alleging that Ezra had groomed their child with inappropriate behaviour since the young, impressionable age of 12. He'll soon stand trial for all these charges.