The Russo Brothers (Joe Russo and Anthony Russo), fresh off the raging success of their latest Netflix film, The Gray Man, not to mention beings the captains of Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame – two among the five highest grossing movies worldwide of all time – are also very good friends with Priyanka Chopra, something the Russos have made apparent on a number of occasions and again did at a recent press conference for The Gray Man, when the Russo Brothers chose Priyanka over Deepika Padukone as the new Capatian Marvel superhero character.

Russo Brothers choose Priyanka Chopra over Deepika Padukone as new Captain Marvel

It so happened that at the Hollywood news Mumbai press conference of their recent Netflix film, The Gray Man, which the Russo Brothers atteneded along with , the Director duo was asked to choose between and as the new Captain Marvel. Without batting an eyelid, the two brothers promptly took Priyanka's name, saying, "We have to pick Priyanka. (We are) Huge fans, big fans. We are very good friends. We are working on a project. We are producing a show, Citadel." Check out the video of the same, shared by one of the actress' fan pages on Instagram, below:

The Gray Man movie review

Giving , Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Dhanush starrer The Gray Man 2.5 out of 5 stars in its movie review, BollywoodLife's in-house critic wrote: "Excessively derivative and cliché, but stays barely afloat courtesy the committed performances from Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Dhanush and two well choreographed, long action scenes – that sums up Netflix's $200 million The Gray Man from the Russo Brothers."

Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in the Netflix series, Citadel, which is being made by none other than Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.