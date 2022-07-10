The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Dhanush is all set to get a limited theatrical release on 15th July 2022, and a week after the movie is going to premiere on Netflix on 22nd July. It is directed by Russo Brothers, Anthony Russo, and Joe Russo, and the film is one of the most awaited Hollywood movies. Recently, The Gray Man started trending on social media, and many would feel it’s because of Ryan Gosling or Chris Evans, or Russo Brothers. But, the reason behind it is Indian star Dhanush. Also Read - Shamshera: Vaani Kapoor’s role similar to Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindostan? The War actress breaks silence

The Gray Man poster featuring has been placed at an international theatre and that's why his fans are super happy. They are calling him the 'Global Star'.

A fan tweeted, "Dhanush poster has been placed in UEA cinema its not a simple stuff as we think,we should feel really proud of him and as a Tamil actor's reach lvl up thr.. All the best @dhanushkraja just few more days to go..!!" Check out the other tweets below…

Well, Dhanush is a big name down South, and he has also impressed fans with his performance in Bollywood films like and Atrangi Re. Now, his fans are excited about his Hollywood debut.

Apart from The Gray Man, Dhanush will be seen in movies like Thiruchitrambalam, Naane Varuven, and Vaathi (Sir in Telugu).