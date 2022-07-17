The Idol: Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim spotted in the trailer of the Weeknd's drama series for HBO; fans go berserk

Blackpink fans are in a happy space now. Jennie Kim is a part of the Weeknd's The Idol drama series for HBO and it is now confirmed. She has been spotted in a trailer of The Idol which is going viral on Twitter. Jennie Kim who is a rapper and sub-vocalist of the top K-Pop girl group Blackpink flew down to the US some days back. There was a lot of speculation about her acting debut. YG Entertainment did not give any clear statement on the same. Fans want to see Jennie Kim acting on screen after Kim Jisoo. As we know, Jisoo made her debut as a K-Drama actress with Snowdrop. She was paired with Jung Hae-In. Also Read - After Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan parties with Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal; What's brewing? [View Pics]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jennie Kim is part of The Idol which is created by singer the Weeknd, Reza Fahim and new director-writer Sam Levinson. Johnny Depp's daughter Lily Rose Depp is the leading lady. Troye Sivan is also there, as per reports. The female lead plays a pop star who falls for a restaurant owner who is also the leader of a cult. It has the backdrop of the music industry. As per reports, Jennie Kim has a prominent role. It should be noted that Lily Rose and Jennie are both Chanel ambassadors and the latter is also great friends with Ho-Yeon Jung who did a music video with the Weeknd of late. Fans are thrilled to see Jennie Kim and here are the reactions... Also Read - Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Former IPL creator reacts to trolling; calls Arnab Goswami 'BIGGEST CLOWN' – says, 'Get out of crabmentality'

JENNIE IN THE IDOL ✨pic.twitter.com/jke1DitL6t — j (@jrubynini_) July 17, 2022

Is Jennie playing Troye's possible love interest? ? JENNIE IN THE IDOL — Alex (@WhoseElijah) July 17, 2022

Jennie for The Idol, better quality. pic.twitter.com/BWYS5Sr88F — NJ (@NJARCHIVED) July 17, 2022

I laughed ???

JENNIE IN THE IDOL — Hri?-ia (@jenniesexsua1) July 17, 2022

the upgraded 360p of actress jennie ?

pic.twitter.com/9U0QNzJE0I — Lei ☃️ (@baddestjendeuk) July 17, 2022

I won't let remini catch a break till yall give us this Jennie with HD quality JENNIE IN THE IDOL pic.twitter.com/qPzAFxRnFZ — ACTRESSNIE?? (@ewlynini) July 17, 2022

Fans are hoping that Jennie Kim is paired romantically with Troye Sivan on the show. We can see some steamy scenes between the Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp. The show is from HBO which has given a hit like Euphoria so people have high expectations! Also Read - Brahmastra song Kesariya out: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor fans love their chemistry; call it 'Love anthem of the year'