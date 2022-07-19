The trailer of The Idol is out, and Blackpink fans have noticed every little detail relating to Jennie Kim. HBO confirmed that she will be debuting as an actress with the drama series created by the Weeknd, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson. Jennie Kim is seen as a back-up dancer in one of the shots. We can see that she is sporting corn rows. Now, wearing braids/cornrows is a sensitive issue. It is related to cultural appropriation. As we know, it is connected to the dark history of slavery, and a very poignant topic for many who came to the US from Africa as labourers. Also Read - After a shocking transformation Adnan Sami deletes all posts from Instagram, says Alvida; fans have extreme reactions

In the past, Lisa was also told by fans about cultural appropriation after some spotted her with braids and cornrows in her video, Lalisa. She apologized and said she did be more careful in the future. K-Pop fans include people of every ethnicity and nationality so education of idols has become important. This is how fans of Jennie Kim are reacting to the current issue.

I hope the people who are criticizing Jennie Kim for black appropriation should know that braids revolve around many parts of the world and not just America. — Mikhail ? (@Highfor_XO) July 19, 2022

not miss jennie in the braids, did you not learn from your groupmates mistakes pic.twitter.com/OFiPaWibFn — ❈ Cel ❈ (@chaebiases) July 19, 2022

And when did I say that? just answer your stupid assumptions, do you really think jennie could have changed 1 scene ALREADY DONE just for braids? go to complain to abel — Rubyqueens2013 (@rubyqueens2013) July 19, 2022

Excuse me you sound stupid right now, how they can be held accountable for the things they didn't know can you braid your own hair like those specific braids that can offfend other people just by wearing it? What do you want Jennie to do. Turn herself to the police? — .......................❦.......................... (@Flaxier) July 19, 2022

So you're say every black person calling jennie out is problematic because i ain't the only one calling her out dumb fuck & Lisa was the one who decided to put those box braids in her hair she said it herself — Myranda ??? (@simpforkpop__) July 19, 2022

Braids are a protective hairstyle for black people because of their hair types. They aren’t for anyone with thin hair like Jennie’s, that’s just the facts. She shouldn’t have braids like that in her hair it’s just plain wrong AND not good for her hair at all. — jordan (@wonyspeach) July 18, 2022

Jennie girl why do u have cornrows in ur hair?? They look tight too! Like girl it’s 2022 and we still doing this?? pic.twitter.com/YidXXi1DEo — Morgan ??? (@JQYJEY) July 17, 2022

Why does Jennie have braids? Like did you not see the backlash Miss Lisa had when she did it ?? — D A N I (@DANIAiie) July 18, 2022

All the hair styles for nb hair and yall gave Jennie braids? We still doing CA in 2022? lol k. https://t.co/ieCZPa2WIW — ☆? (@_brexoxo_) July 18, 2022

Many pointed out that people should complain to the Weeknd who approved of her wearing cornrows in the first place. Others pointed out that braids were worn by different cultures from times immemorial so this is not an issue to be blown out of proportion. Jennie Kim might be paired with Troye Sivan in the drama series that has Lily Rose Depp as the main lead.