The trailer of The Idol is out, and Blackpink fans have noticed every little detail relating to Jennie Kim. HBO confirmed that she will be debuting as an actress with the drama series created by the Weeknd, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson. Jennie Kim is seen as a back-up dancer in one of the shots. We can see that she is sporting corn rows. Now, wearing braids/cornrows is a sensitive issue. It is related to cultural appropriation. As we know, it is connected to the dark history of slavery, and a very poignant topic for many who came to the US from Africa as labourers. Also Read - After a shocking transformation Adnan Sami deletes all posts from Instagram, says Alvida; fans have extreme reactions
In the past, Lisa was also told by fans about cultural appropriation after some spotted her with braids and cornrows in her video, Lalisa. She apologized and said she did be more careful in the future. K-Pop fans include people of every ethnicity and nationality so education of idols has become important. This is how fans of Jennie Kim are reacting to the current issue. Also Read - Sushmita Sen To Justin Bieber; 5 Bollywood and Hollywood celebs who dated their fans
Many pointed out that people should complain to the Weeknd who approved of her wearing cornrows in the first place. Others pointed out that braids were worn by different cultures from times immemorial so this is not an issue to be blown out of proportion. Jennie Kim might be paired with Troye Sivan in the drama series that has Lily Rose Depp as the main lead. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is second time pregnant? Her latest video makes netizens think so
