The Idol: HBO officially confirms Blackpink star Jennie Kim is a part of the Weeknd's show

Yay! Blackpink stans have finally got the official picture of Jennie Kim from The Idol. Two days back, she was seen in the trailer of the HBO show. Her look in a crop top and shorts went viral. Now, HBO has shared her first look and Jennie Kim fans are intrigued. In the picture, we can see her dressed in what looks like a hot jumpsuit. She has worn her hair in a quirky style. Jennie Kim is seen looking lost in thought. In the trailer, we have seen some hot scenes between Lily Rose Depp and the Weeknd. The Idol is a creation of the Weeknd, Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim.

Of late, Blackpink fans saw the pretty Kim Jisoo in the K-Drama Snowdrop with Jung Hae-in. She got a good response though the drama ran into some controversy. The Idol is set against the backdrop of the music industry. It is about a singer who falls in love with a restauranteur who is also an underground cult leader. Buzz is that Jennie Kim might be paired romantically with Troye Sivan. Pop diva Britney Spears is also expected to make an entry on the show in a cameo. This is how fans reacted to the look...

JENNIE ????????? OMGGGGHHHHHH — AdoreJCLC¹⁹⁹⁶ (@celalien_vo) July 18, 2022

WE LOVE TO SEE IT HBO — alba (@jenniesillusion) July 18, 2022

Jennie so pretty i love her so much — lovenini ? (@thebabyisokay) July 18, 2022

JENNIE IN THE IDOL — ?J-Ruby-J?‍? (@Ti_Ruby_) July 18, 2022

Jennie Kim is the rapper and vocalist of K-Pop sensation Blackpink. She is also a global Chanel ambassador. Jennie Kim was seen flying off to LA some time back, and people wondered if it was for the acting assignment. Her BFF Ho-Yeon Jung of Squid Game did a music video with the Weeknd. Jennie Kim has been in the news for allegedly dating BTS V aka Kim Taehyung.