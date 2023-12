After the news of Lee Byung Hun becoming a dad for the second time, there are more happy tidings from K-Drama land. Actor Kim Dong Wook is tying the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend in Seoul today. The actor had been in a relationship for a long time. Kim Dong Wook revealed to his fans that he got engaged in August 2023. It seems faith and belief had guided them towards the path of marriage. Globally, he is famous for his show Coffee Prince. His latest work The King Of Pigs on Prime Video got immense acclaim from fans. Also Read - Gyeongseong Creature: Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee serve gorgeous visuals in photoshoot for Netflix

Watch the trailer of The King Of Pigs



The name of his bride is Stella. Gorgeous pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony has flooded social media. We can see that she has worn an off-shoulder gown and tied her hair in a bun. She is a freelancer marketer and writer based in New York. Actors like Shin Ha-Kyun, Jung Woo-Sung and Cha Tae-Hyun have attended the function. Kim Dong Wook made his debut as an actor with the movie, A Crimson Mark. In 2007, he was the main lead of the K-Drama Coffee Prince which is a global hit. Also Read - Squid Game actor Lee Byung Hun and wife Lee Min Jung welcome home a baby girl

جمال و أناقة عرسان اليوم كيم دونغووك و ستيلا كيم ??‍♀️??❤️¨̮ #KimDongWook #김동욱 pic.twitter.com/HOiFCN50U6 — 별 (@byeiiol) December 22, 2023

#KimDongWook wife is STELLA KIM? OMG best plotwist in 2023. She almost debuted in SNSD but rejected the worlof kpop "I met this man,i found not only my skepticism but also my ideals getting swept under the rug!He makes me happy..this feels steady" A blissful marriage you two! pic.twitter.com/aqwCPUZyf6 — spazzwithAHJUMMA (@kdrama_ahjumma) December 22, 2023

Stella Kim was an aspiring idol

Fans were surprised to see that his wife is none other than Stella Kim. The lady was a former trainee with SM Entertainment. She was supposed to debut in SNSD. Now, she has her own business. Stella said that Kim Dong Wook has everything she hoped for in a man. He has worked in famous K-Dramas like The Accidental Detective 2, Along With The Gods, and Trade Your Love. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook fans livid as some ARMY refer to his mother as 'That Lady'; here is what happened