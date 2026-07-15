The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan CLIMBED inside 40-foot Trojan Horse with 20 actors to shoot film's most iconic scene?

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's epic dazzles at its New York premiere with a giant Trojan Horse as Matt Damon and John Leguizamo share behind-the-scenes stories.

Image Credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey made a grand entry in New York City on Tuesday night, the world tour of the film rolling right up and stopping at Lincoln Square for a truly spectacular red carpet premiere. A main highlight for the crowd was this towering 40-foot Trojan Horse, plus soldiers all around it, and it just pulled every single eyeball. It was not merely built for promotional purposes. It actually matters for the film's plot, because Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, and his warriors slip inside the horse before they set off that surprise attack meant to decide the Trojan War. This moment kicks off the beginning of Odysseus' long, dangerous journey back home, and it does it with real momentum.

Christopher Nolan builds Trojan Horse instead of using CGI

Staying true to his filmmaking style, Nolan chose to build the Trojan Horse practically instead of relying on CGI. In fact, the director personally climbed inside the structure while filming the sequence.

Nolan cammed inside Trojan Horse to shoot?

Actor John Leguizamo, who plays Odysseus' trusted companion Eumaeus, recalled his first encounter with the impressive set while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter. "I was looking for Chris Nolan to meet him, and they told me he was inside the horse with 20 actors and the DP [Hoyte van Hoytema] and the IMAX camera. I couldn't believe that. I was like, wow, this man is a leader. This man is not going to ask anything of you that he doesn't attempt himself."

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The Odyssey New York premiere

Matt Damon, who attended the New York premiere alongside Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page, and Jon Bernthal, also shared an interesting behind-the-scenes detail about filming the iconic sequence. Speaking to GamesRadar+, Damon revealed that Nolan hadn't fully planned how the scene would be shot until the day they filmed it. "Just going to cram in there and figure it out."

The actor said the spontaneity helped create a much more authentic atmosphere. "That feeling of claustrophobia, that was all just developing organically… Hoyte was looking through the lens, and Chris was right next to him. They just built that in real time. It was so cool to see. If we had planned it out, I don't think it would have had that same energy."

For fans who want to experience a piece of the film before its release, the original Trojan Horse used during production is currently on display outside the AMC Theatre at

Universal Studios Hollywood's CityWalk.

Advance booking points towards a huge opening in India

While the film is creating headlines internationally, The Odyssey is also generating massive excitement among Indian audiences. With its theatrical release scheduled for July 17, advance bookings have already started on a strong note. According to early trade estimates, the film has sold nearly Rs 7.5 crore worth of opening-day tickets, including blocked seats, with three days still left before release.

The strong pre-sales indicate that Nolan's epic is well on track for a blockbuster opening in India. Trade experts expect the film to comfortably cross Rs 20 crore gross on its opening day, while some believe it could even touch the Rs 25 crore mark if spot bookings remain as strong as expected.

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