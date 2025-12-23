The Odyssey Trailer: Christopher Nolan-Matt Damon take audience through Gods, battles and...; fans call it 'Absolute...'

The Odyssey Trailer: The action-packed adaptation follows Matt Damon's portrayal of the Greek hero Odysseus as he travels home for ten years following the Trojan War.

The Odyssey Trailer OUT: A new trailer for Christopher Nolan's next epic film, The Odyssey, has been released. Days after the director released a five-minute prologue with the theatrical release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the trailer was released. The new trailer offers a look into the scope and ambition of the eagerly awaited movie, taking viewers on a voyage over land and water after enticing them with spectacular fight sequences.

The Odyssey trailer is all about...

The action-packed adaptation follows Matt Damon's portrayal of the Greek hero Odysseus as he travels home for ten years following the Trojan War. Glimpses of the gods, monsters, and marine life that Odysseus comes across may be seen in the latest video. Several legendary situations, such as the hero facing Cyclops, Circe, and the Sirens, are hinted at throughout the video.

TRENDING NOW

Watch The Odyssey Trailer here

Christopher Nolan releases third clip

The troops inside the legendary Trojan Horse, the first glimpse of Benny Safdie as Agamemnon, Tom Holland as Odysseus' son Telemachus, and Anne Hathaway as his wife Penelope are some of the most notable sequences.

This is the third clip from The Odyssey that has been made public.

How netizens reacted to The Odyssey trailer?

As soon as the trailer dropped in, fans were quick to flood the comment section. One X user wrote, "I literally do not care if it's historically accurate, Mycenaean Batman absolutely rocks." Another called the trailer, "Absolute Cinema."

This is gonna be crazy pic.twitter.com/3afUTOLqou — LOOK (@lookdotfun) December 22, 2025

A third wrote, "Hellllll yes, like the original Gladiator but on steroids....thank you thank you thank you, the world needs this!!"

Hellllll yes, like the original Gladiator but on steroids....thank you thank you thank you, the world needs this!! — Timothy Sykes (@timothysykes) December 22, 2025

Excited for this one pic.twitter.com/sAXvJvznzq — Yummy The Artist (@Yummy_TheArtist) December 22, 2025

The Odyssey release date

Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o feature in The Odyssey, which was written and directed by Christopher Nolan. Zendaya and Charlize Theron also play significant parts. On July 17, 2026, the movie opens in theatres.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more