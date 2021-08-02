The Suicide Squad review: Fans go gaga over Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and John Cena starrer DCEU film; call it ‘Gore, chaos and fun’

Writer and director James Gunn's The Suicide Squad has finally hit the screens in UK and is garnering rave reviews from critics and fans. The DCEU film starring , Idris Alba, John Cena, , and others in pivotal roles has a quirky and whacky take on DC comics story. As per netizens, the film is enjoyable at every frame and moment. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Suicide Squad 2 actress Margot Robbie reveals sleeping with John Cena’s cut out; says, 'would wake up in the middle of the night and gasp'

The Suicide Squad Harley Quinn probably is so badass in this movie fr. pic.twitter.com/ICo3INpB0n — Ray ⋓ | Spider-Man Day ?? (@RayisMoonKnight) July 31, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad was PERFECT!!!! This movie is a high octane ride that doesn't stop until the credits. Hilarious, Really gory, A lot of heartfelt moments & great action while having a unique story with deep & complexed characters. This is my ultimate Suicide Squad movie. pic.twitter.com/dRGX3zPqij — Bishop ? Belova ? (@SuperSpider2001) July 31, 2021

?Wow #TheSuicideSquad I need time to process what I just witnessed. This movie in 3 words: GORE, CHAOS, FUN! Y’all ? I cannot wait to watch it again...seriously it was a wild ride from beginning to end. ????? This ?? movie ?? was ?? epic! pic.twitter.com/p3au91Q8do — Lis.Wonder?? #SOSCUBA (@LisWonder1) July 27, 2021

Suicide Squad was amazing, a whole lot of fun and no better way to enjoy it than on the big screen. Loved every moment. ? @SuicideSquadWB #TheSuicideSquad — Tommy McNulty ?️‍? (@TommyMc1988) July 30, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad is the most fun I’ve ever had watching a DC movie. This movie is so absurd and over-the-too funny I was grinning constantly. It’s also full of heart. King Shark is such a standout, but Harley Quinn shines. I can’t wait to see this again, and again, and again. pic.twitter.com/uMRVxlmLtC — Dan (@Danimalish) July 30, 2021

So the final one is Suicide Squad #6 #TheSuicideSquad movie is out this friday as well -EARTH-3, PART 2

Bloodsport’s first mission with the Squad goes pear-shaped as the Crime Syndicate captures Amanda Waller’s agent on Earth-3. By sending in a team to bring Bloodsport home,- pic.twitter.com/8eLoPbKCrI — bear F (@bear5frod) August 2, 2021

The film will release in India on 5 August in selected cities. So, are you planning to watch this film? Tweet to us @bollywoood_life.