The Suicide Squad review: Fans go gaga over Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and John Cena starrer DCEU film; call it ‘Gore, chaos and fun’

Writer and director James Gunn's The Suicide Squad has finally hit the screens in UK and is garnering rave reviews from critics and fans. The DCEU film starring Margot Robbie, Idris Alba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis and others in pivotal roles has a quirky and whacky take on DC comics story. As per netizens, the film is enjoyable at every frame and moment. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Suicide Squad 2 actress Margot Robbie reveals sleeping with John Cena’s cut out; says, 'would wake up in the middle of the night and gasp'
The film will release in India on 5 August in selected cities.
