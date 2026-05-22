The Theory of Everything OTT release: When and Where to watch Eddie Redmayne-Felicity Jones starrer movie

The Theory of Everything OTT release: Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones' acclaimed Stephen Hawking biopic is set to stream on Netflix from May 30, 2026.

The Theory of Everything OTT release: James Marsh directed The Theory of Everything, a biographical drama. Anthony McCarten adapted it from Jane Hawking's 2007 memoir, Travelling to Infinity: My Life With Stephen. The famous romantic biographical film based on the life of legendary physicist Stephen Hawking will make its OTT premiere on Netflix. The film was first released in 2014 and gained worldwide acclaim for its emotive storyline and strong performances.

The Theory of Everything: When and Where to watch

The movie is scheduled to stream on Netflix on May 30, 2026. It will be accessible in French, Italian, English, and Latin. Themes like resiliency, unwavering love, the human spirit's victory over sorrow, and the quest for knowledge form the foundation of The Theory of Everything. The relationship between scientist Stephen Hawking and his first wife, Jane, as they deal with his catastrophic ALS diagnosis is the main focus of the film.

What is The Theory of Everything about?

The lives of famous scientist Stephen Hawking and his first wife, Jane, are chronicled in the film The Theory of Everything. It chronicles his journey from a gifted Cambridge student to a well-known genius, his discovery of a crippling disease, and the couple's protracted battle over the years to stay together and have a family.

The Theory of Everything cast

Eddie Redmayne plays Stephen Hawking in the movie, Felicity Jones plays Jane Wilde Hawking, Charlie Cox plays Jane's second husband Jonathan Jones, Simon McBurney plays Stephen's father Frank Hawking, Emily Watson plays Jane's mother Beryl Wilde, Maxine Peake plays Stephen's nurse Elaine Mason, and Frank Leboeuf plays a Swiss physician. Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten, and Eric Fellner are producing the movie under the Working Title Films brand.

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