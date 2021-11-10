BTS have a massive and crazy fan following. People love to follow the group in whatever they do. Their style, singing, dancing and everything else is copied by their die-hard fans. BTS is an inspiration to many. BTS ARMY want to do everything in BTS style and recently, one lucky ARMY’s fiancé just proposed to her in the most romantic way ever. The special thing about this proposal was its connection with BTS. The lucky ARMY’s fiancé incorporated her love for BTS into his proposal to her. It happened so that her fiancé shared his proposal online as part of his entry for the Hilton Singapore Orchard Hotel‘s Winning Marriage Proposal Contest. Also Read - AMAs 2021: Hey Army, here are the many awards that BTS stand to win at the 2021 American Music Awards!

The winner of the contest will win a luxurious 15-table wedding banquet at the hotel, and the banquet is valued at approximately $14,000 USD. The proposals will be judged on their creativity and emotional appeal with creativity accounting for 60% of the score and emotional appeal accounting for 40% of the score. The girl's fiance made it very special for her and went all out to express his love. He did all her favourite things to win her heart. He remembered how her face lit up while watching Cinderella ride in her carriage in the movie Cinderella, so he arranged a ride in trishaw for her. She loved chicken nuggets more than flowers and surprisingly he got her a chicken nugget bouquet with dipping sauce. He had her loved ones film video messages for her. She also valued her friendships very much, so he live-streamed the proposal so all of her loved ones could share in the special moment.

She didn't want to be proposed to in a cliche location, so he proposed to her in a bookstore. She always told him that he looked great in a suit, so he proposed in a suit in front of decor he and their friends had put up. She always wanted him to learn Hokkien, a dialect of Chinese, so he learned Hokkien and proposed to her in this dialect. He brought her a blue ring she always wanted. Well, the most special thing happened in the end, when he made the proposal memorable by included BTS in it. Yes, her favorite BTS song was Dynamite and he danced to the song with Singapore's finest street dancers. This is just 'WOW'.