Natalie Portman has finally decided to return to the Thor movies with Thor Love and Thunder. The Oscar winning actress was last seen in Thor The Dark World as the God of Thunder's love interest, five long years ago. What transpired then between her and Marvel is unknown but Natalie Portman never appeared in any MCU movie after that. In fact, Portman had previously expressed that she was "done" playing Jane Foster and eventually Jane and Thor's breakup was made explicit in Avengers Endgame.

Here's why Natalie Portman has returned to the MCU

What then made return to the Thor franchise? Well, for starters, her all-new character is now central to Thor Love and Thunder. However, a source close to BollywoodLife has exclusively apprised us on the Oscar winner's birthday that the real reason constitutes two words – Taika Waititi. The Director allegedly asked Portman if she wanted to return and do something very different. As it turns out, the actress jumped at the opportunity for a fresh and unique take on her character, Jane Foster.

Why Natalie Portman played Thor’s love interest in the first place?

Back in 2011, Natalie Portman mainly decided to take up Jane Foster's role because she simply couldn't resist the opportunity of a comic book movie directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh. She had said back them, "Kenneth Branagh doing 'Thor' is super-weird, I've gotta do it." For the uninitiated, Academy award winning actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh is the first person to be nominated in seven different categories from the Oscar panel, surpassing , and George Clooney with six each.

Natalie Portman helped with Jane Foster’s development

According to screenwriter Don Payne, who worked on both Thor (2011) as well as Thor: The Dark World (2013), Dr. Jane Foster was more of a stereotypical scientist (dry and skeptical), but Natalie Portman expressed her wish to alter the character a little and make her more poetic. She had revealed then, “Jane could be someone who thinks outside of the box – someone whose theories are considered outlandish, and are frowned upon by the scientific community.” Well, fans apparently dig Jane Foster and all her outlandish theories, so the slight development was certainly a success.