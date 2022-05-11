Thor: Love and Thunder has been in the news since the teaser of the film has been released. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on 8th July 2022, and it sequel to Thor: Ragnarok which was released in 2017. Recently, director Taika Waititi, who also directed the last Thor movie, gave some interesting insights about the film. He revealed that the starrer is a ‘midlife crisis film’. The filmmaker also revealed what’s the difference between Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder. Also Read - Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood can't afford me' statement stirs controversy; Mukesh Bhatt REACTS

While talking to Entertainment Weekly, he said, "It's not a serious film, and it's not a drama, but we do deal with ideas that I think a lot of humans deal with — universal themes about love and loss and our place in the world. Everyone sort of asks this question in the film: What is your purpose? What is the reason that you're a hero, and what do you do when you have these powers? It's sort of like a midlife crisis film, really."

Further talking about the difference between Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder, the director said, "I guess the biggest difference would be that it was my first time playing in the Marvel sand pit on Ragnarok. This one, I felt like I've got a little more experience and knew how to shoot this a lot more efficiently."

Apart from Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Tessa Thompson, , , , Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, , , Sean Gunn, , , and .

The teaser of the movie grabbed everyone's attention for two reasons. Fans were surprised to see Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor, and a scene in it hinted that there might be same-sex romance in the film. Moviegoers are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screens.