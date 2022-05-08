Thor Love And Thunder: Filmmaker Taika Waititi opens up about Natalie Portman's character Mighty Thor

A few weeks ago, the teaser of Thor: Love And Thunder was released and it received a great response. The movie, which is directed by Taika Waititi, stars , Tessa Thompson, , , and others. In the teaser, what surprised one and all was Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor avatar. Well, the actress, who was a part of Thor and Thor: The Dark World, was not seen in Thor: Ragnarok, but now she is all set to be back in the franchise and Taika surely had big plans for her comeback. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan promote Kartik Aaryan's film as they do the hook step of the title song [Watch Video]

Recently, while talking to Empire magazine, the filmmaker opened up about getting Portman back to the franchise and her character Mighty Thor. He stated, "I didn't know we were going to use the storyline of the Mighty Thor character until we started working out the actual story. I was writing and it was like, 'Wouldn't it be kind of cool to bring Jane back into the storyline?'"

"You don't want Natalie coming back and playing that same character who's walking around with science equipment. You know, while Thor's flying around, she's left on Earth, tapping her foot going, 'When's he going to be back?' That's boring. You want her to be part of the adventure," he added.

Well, Portman's fans are super excited to watch her in the film as Mighty Thor. Apart from Portman's character one more thing that grabbed everyone's attention in the teaser was the hint of same-sex romance. In a scene, Star-Lord tells Thor, "Remember what I told you? If you ever feel lost just look into the eyes of the people that you love." Well, Thor starts looking in Star-Lord's eyes and this makes netizens wonder if they will get to watch same-sex romance in the film.

Thor: Love And Thunder is slated to release on 8th July 2022.